BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Huaku Development :
* Says it will pay div of T$5.5/share
* Ex-dividend date June 29
* Last date before book closure June 30 with book closure period from July 1 to July 5
* Record date July 5 and payment date Aug. 4
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO