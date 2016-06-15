June 15 Taiming Assurance Broker :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$71,064,000 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6

* Record date July 6

* Payment date July 18

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3cFw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)