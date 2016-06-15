June 15 Zong Tai Real Estate Development :

* Says it will pay div of T$576,211,632 in total

* Ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6

* Record date July 6 and payment date July 20

Source text in Chinese:985.so/3cFF

