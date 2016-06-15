UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Ideal Bike :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$74,188,366 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 12
* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18
* Record date July 18
* Payment date Aug. 12
