BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 We & Win Development :
* Says it will issue 1st series secured T$300 million 5-year bonds
* Says annual interest of 1.05 percent
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO