BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Hitron Technologies :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$169,701,263 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19
* Record date July 19
* Payment date Aug. 15
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3cHm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: