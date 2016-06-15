UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Farcent Enterprise :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$113,962,336 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4
* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10
* Record date Aug. 10
* Payment date Aug. 31
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3cHE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
