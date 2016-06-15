UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Inner Mongolia Chilechuan Technology & Development Co Ltd :
* Says it received an administrative penalty decision from China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 13, regarding information disclosure
* The company required to pay a penalty of 400,000 yuan
* Says as well as related individuals was required to pay penalty
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PA1MC2
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.