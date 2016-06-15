UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 Renrenle Commercial Group Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton as corporate auditor to replace BDO CHINA SHU LIN PAN CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANTS LLP for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZXpMHi
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.