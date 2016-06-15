BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Everbright Securities
* Says Hong Kong unit plans to acquire 49 percent stake in everbright securities international for HK$930 million ($119.84 million)
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1VYTOGG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7602 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO