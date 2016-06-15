BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 United Microelectronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.56501906 per share (T$6,906,973,103 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 12
* Last date before book closure July 13 with book closure period from July 14 to July 18
* Record date July 18
* Payment date Aug. 11
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3dbf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Michael Mulvey appointed as interim CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: