BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Ping An Insurance Group
* Says board approves brokerage unit to issue H-shares and to list in Hong Kong
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO