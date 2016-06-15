BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 15 Elite Semiconductor Memory Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.16376942 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 5
* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Record date July 11
