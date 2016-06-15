June 15 MLS Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost Hong Kong unit's registered capital by $100 million to $150 million

* Says Hong Kong unit signs agreement to buy 80 percent stake in lighting firm for 315.5 million yuan ($47.96 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UU8rGc; bit.ly/1tvTpko

