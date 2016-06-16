BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Shanghai Bailian Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says its top shareholder Bailian Group's stake in the company increases to 50.7 percent (813.9 million shares) from 43.7 percent due to private placement participation
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rlZOyv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors