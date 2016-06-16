BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. :
* Says its unit gets China Food and Drug Administration's approval for its salvianolic acid and injection's clinic trial
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yg1BJA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17