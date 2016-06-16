June 16 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-Sen University :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.25 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and to distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividend, to shareholders of record on June 20 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OcAVks

