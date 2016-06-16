BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16 Linhai Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Jiangsu linhai power machinery group Co. from China Fuma Group Co., Ltd via share issue
* Says transaction price is 448.4 million yuan
* Says it will raise up to 224.2 million yuan via private placement for transaction payment and project development
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0M2tCj
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors