June 16 Linhai Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Jiangsu linhai power machinery group Co. from China Fuma Group Co., Ltd via share issue

* Says transaction price is 448.4 million yuan

* Says it will raise up to 224.2 million yuan via private placement for transaction payment and project development

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0M2tCj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)