June 16 Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.2 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on June 22 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Im9aTR

