BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16 Harson Trading China :
* Says it prices the 54.4 million shares of common stock issued in initial public offering, at 9.15 yuan per share
* Says the company expects to raise about 497.4 million yuan through the issue
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors