June 16 Eastern Communications Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on June 21 and cash dividend of $0.09196 per 10 shares (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 24

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22 and July 6 for both A and B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NN3yHX

