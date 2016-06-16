BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 22
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17