BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
June 16 Caregen Co., LTD:
* Says it signed contract with VALENTINE CASSETTI DASSOUKI E.P.P, to supply new product Pelo Baum
* Contract amount of 42.83 billion won
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17