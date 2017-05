** NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.44 pct

** Asian stocks turn lower after the Federal Reserve's cautious policy stance; Japanese equities hit by a strong yen and nervousness before a central bank policy decision later in day

** Indian shares rose over 1 pct on Wednesday, in their biggest pct gain in about three weeks, as investors felt recent losses had been factored in

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan last down 0.6 percent after briefly rising in early trade