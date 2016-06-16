BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Harson Trading (China) Co Ltd
* Says it sets IPO price at 9.15 yuan ($1.39) per share, aiming to raise 497.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Yt0AoS ($1 = 6.5804 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors