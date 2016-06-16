BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Ohsho Food Service Corp :
* Says it completed repurchase of 463,400 shares of its common stock, at the price of 1,799,982,500 yen in total, from June 1 to June 15
* Says previous plan disclosed on May 13
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JiLOca
(Beijing Headline News)
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors