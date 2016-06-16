June 16 Shenzhen Ellassay Fashion Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 22 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GXMdw1qj

