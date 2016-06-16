BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Hongda High-tech Holding :
* Says its Shenzhen-based medical electronics subsidiary will sell 30 percent stake in a Shanghai-based medical instruments company to an individual at 3 million yuan
* Says the subsidiary will hold 70 percent stake in the Shanghai-based medical instrument company after sale
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3fj8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors