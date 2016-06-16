BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Yiwu Huading Nylon Co.,Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 21
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/F1J3DueK
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors