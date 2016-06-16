June 16 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5.15 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 22 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fm8De068

