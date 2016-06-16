June 16 Fujian Septwolves Industry Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 21, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22

