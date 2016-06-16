BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co Ltd :
* Says its holding stake in a meat product unit to decrease to 88.23 percent down from 100 percent
* Says this is due to Jiangsu-based firm's capital injection in the target unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fGcG9k
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors