June 16 HeiLongJiang Kingland Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned tech subsidiary to set up a jv in Gansu with an individual, for wisdom efficient water-saving irrigation

* Says unit's jv with registered capital of 30 million yuan and unit to hold 70 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Zwx71o

