PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Arbeit-Times :
* Says it to retire 700,000 shares (2.52 percent stake) of its common stock on July 15
* Says the total shares outstanding will be 32,937,249 shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/3fL7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation