Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 CRE :
* Says it took out a loan of 3.45 billion yen from three banks on June 16
* Says maturity on Jan. 31, 2017
* Says it will use proceeds to develop logistics facilities
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/3fM3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.