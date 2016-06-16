** Coal India Ltd shares show signs of correction after 10 pct gain in past one month as of Wednesday's close

** Stock faces resistance at its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) (tmsnrt.rs/1YteVlg)

** RSI, which was in overbought zone, has started to fall since last week, and is at a 14-day low

** Recent volume not supportive of uptrend, as 5-day average volume is 43 percent lower than 30-day average volume - Eikon data