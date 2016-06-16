Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
** Coal India Ltd shares show signs of correction after 10 pct gain in past one month as of Wednesday's close
** Stock faces resistance at its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) (tmsnrt.rs/1YteVlg)
** RSI, which was in overbought zone, has started to fall since last week, and is at a 14-day low
** Recent volume not supportive of uptrend, as 5-day average volume is 43 percent lower than 30-day average volume - Eikon data
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p