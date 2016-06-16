PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 XAC Automation :
* Says it will pay div of T$424,784,705 in total
* Ex-dividend date July 7
* Last date before book closure July 8 with book closure period from July 9 to July 13
* Record date July 13 and payment date Aug. 5
Source text in Chinese:985.so/3fTd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation