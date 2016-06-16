Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 T&D Holdings Inc :
* Says it bought about 13.5 million shares back, from May 16 to June 16, for about 14 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LYDS2e
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.