Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
June 16 TOPFIELD CO.,Ltd.:
* Says it raised 10 billion won via private placement on June 16
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FqMf76VC
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
HONG KONG, May 17 Chinese drugmaker Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it planned to sell HK$2.3 billion ($295 million) worth of new shares to repay debt, replenish working capital and to fund acquisitions.