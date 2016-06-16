BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 16 Neo Technical System Co., Ltd.:
* Says 500 million won worth of its first bonds with warrants have been exercised into 119,789 shares of the company at 4,174 won per share on June 16
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GC1LhKsh
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: