BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16 HYUNGJI Innovation and Creative Co Ltd:
* Says it appointed Choi Hye Won as CEO of the co, to replace Kim Yin Gyu, effective June 16


