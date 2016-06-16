** Shares of Indusind bank down as much as 3.1 pct, their biggest intraday pct loss since Feb. 11

** Stock looks set to reverse course after seeing nearly 40 pct gains since Feb. 25 up to Wednesday's close -technicals

** May retrace after testing resistance at the 161.8 pct Fibonacci projection level of earlier price swing from Feb. 29 low of 802 to March 9 high of 937.45 (tmsnrt.rs/1Q71Wnn)

** Stock price has cut below the ascending channel spanning more than three months; also trading below the 20-day simple moving average, which are seen as negative for stock

** RSI shows a bearish divergence, indicating upside momentum has weakened

** A descending trend intensity indicator after touching high of 44 is seen as negative for stock