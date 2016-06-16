BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Jiangnan Mould and Plastic Technology :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 21 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 22 and the dividend will be paid on June 22
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gcD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors