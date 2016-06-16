BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Nousouken Corp :
* Says Tokyo-based co Plenty Co.,Ltd's voting rights in the co decreased to 35.29 percent from 46.33 percent
* Says the change effective on June 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MabtxN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
