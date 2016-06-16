BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman
June 16 Fulgent Sun International Holding :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$265,655,130 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 13
* Last date before book closure July 14 with book closure period from July 15 to July 19
* Record date July 19
* Payment date Aug. 4
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gdV
(Beijing Headline News)
