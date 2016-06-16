BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals clarifies on reports about co's possible bid for Stada Arzneimittel AG
* Recently discussed about possibilities of project Stada with a couple of financial investors
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share (T$165,038,040 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date July 5
* Last date before book closure July 6 with book closure period from July 7 to July 11
* Record date July 11
* Payment date July 25
* Says it has completed the acquisition of Ogeda SA, a drug discovery company located in Gosselies, Belgium, and Ogeda has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company as of CET May 17