June 16 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 600 million yuan to 610 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 2015 (2.7 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 450 million yuan to 500 million yuan

* Comments that increased hog sale price as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4U359j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)