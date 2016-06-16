BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to be 600 million yuan to 610 million yuan, compared to net loss of H1 2015 (2.7 million yuan)
* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to be 450 million yuan to 500 million yuan
* Comments that increased hog sale price as the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4U359j
