June 16 Cayman Tung Ling :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$17,002,587 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4

* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10

* Record date Aug. 10

* Payment date Aug. 25

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gq8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)