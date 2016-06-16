BRIEF-International Engineering approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be chairman
* Approves appointment of Kittisak Rathaprasert to be company's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Cayman Tung Ling :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$17,002,587 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 4
* Last date before book closure Aug. 5 with book closure period from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10
* Record date Aug. 10
* Payment date Aug. 25
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/3gq8
(Beijing Headline News)
