BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 16 Beijing Sinnet Technology :
* Says it issued 92,909,600 new shares through private placement for fund raising
* Says it raised 2,908,999,576 yuan in total
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia