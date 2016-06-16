BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
June 16 Innolux Corp
* Says orders machinery worth T$525 million ($16.23 million)
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.3570 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* FCT signs Fortipartner agreement with Fortinet in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: